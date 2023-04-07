Red Sox Snap 3-game Losing Streak – Sale Earns 1st Win Since 2021

The Boston Red Sox snapped their 3-game losing streak, beating the Detroit Tigers 6-3 on Thursday afternoon, in the Tigers' home opener. Chris Sale picked up his 1st win since September 22, 2021.

Sale's 1st inning was strange to say the least. After walking 2 batters on 8 consecutive pitches, he struck out the side, He went 5.0 innings allowing 4 hits, striking out 7. He did walk 3 and gave up a 2-run homer to Jake Rogers in the bottom of the 2nd inning.

Boston broke the game open in the 6th inning, scoring 4 runs. The big blow was Adam Duvall's 3rd homer of the season, a 3-run shot!

Boston Red Sox v Detroit Tigers

The game lasted just 2 hours and 32 minutes.

Boston is now 3-4 while Detroit is 2-5. The 2 teams are off on Friday. They play on Saturday, April 9th at 4:10 p.m. Tanner Houck 1-0, will pitch for Boston. Pregame starts at 3:10 p.m.