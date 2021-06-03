Red Sox Snap 3 Game Losing Streak Beat Astros 5-1 Thursday [VIDEO]

The Boston Red Sox snapped their 3 game losing streak, beating the Houston Astros Thursday afternoon, to take the final game of the series 5-1.

Martin Perez threw his best game of the season for Boston, going 7.2 innings and allowing just 6 hits. He struck out 4 and walked 1 and was upset when Will Venable came out to tell him he was done in the 8th inning.

Adam Ottavino got the final out of the 8th inning and Brandon Workman, recalled from Triple A Worcester pitched the 9th. He allowed 1 hit, a long home run to Yuli Gurriel and struck out 2. The Red Sox made room for Workman on the roster by designating Colten Brewer for assignment.

Christian Arroyo got Boston on the scoreboard in the 2nd inning with a 3-run home run, his 1st of the year.

Xander Bogaerts broke out of a 0-24 streak with a double and was 2-5 with 2 runs batted in.

JD Martinez had a pair of doubles and has 15 on the season

Rafael Devers hit his 18th double and walked twice. He was thrown out at home trying to steal.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora was ejected in the 6th inning for arguing balls and strikes

Boston is now 33-23 10 games above .500 and in 2nd place 2.0 games behind Tampa Bay. Tampa Bay beat the Yankees on Thursday 9-2. Tampa Bay starts a series at Texas on Friday, June 4th.

The Red Sox head to New York to play the Yankees for the 1st time this season. Nathan Eovaldi is scheduled to start for Boston with the pregame starting at 6:05 p.m. and first pitch at 7:05 p.m. on 101.9 The Rock.