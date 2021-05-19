Red Sox Shutout by Blue Jays 8-0 [VIDEO]

The Boston Red Sox are clinging to a 0.5 game lead over the Toronto Blue Jays after the Blue Jays shutout the Red Sox 8-0 in Florida on Tuesday, May 18th.

Eduardo Rodriguez went 5.0 innings, allowing 11 hits and 5 runs. He struck out 6. Matt Andriese was roughed up in the final 3 innings, allowing 3 runs on 7 hits. He struck out 3 and walked 1.

Boston managed only 5 hits.

Alex Verdugo was 2-4 with a double.

Kike Hernandez activated from the Injured List was back in the starting lineup and leading off and was 1-4 with a single

Xander Bogaerts and Hunter Renfroe each had a single.

Hyun Jin Ryu went 7.0 innings for the Blue Jays, striking out 7 and allowing 4 hits. He didn't walk a batter.

Randal Grichuk had a 2-run home run and a double. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. had a double, and 3 hits on the night.

Bo Bichette, Vladamir Guerrero Jr. and Teoscar Hernandez all had doubles for the Blue Jays. All together the Blue Jays hit 5 doubles off the Red Sox.

Manager Alex Cora on the loss.

Boston and Toronto will play game 2 of the 3 game series on Wednesday with 1st place on the line. Garrett Richards will start for Boston with the pregame starting at 6:35 and 1st pitch at 7:37 on 101.9 The Rock.