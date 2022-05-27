Red Sox Pound White Sox 16-7 [VIDEO]

The Boston Red Sox return to Fenway Park Friday, after pounding the Chicago White Sox Thursday night 16-7. Trevor Story hit a 3-run home run, his 7th homer in 7 games!

The Red Sox started the night off right, with Kike Hernandez hitting a lead-off home run, an the Red Sox scored 3 runs in the 1st inning.

In the 2nd inning, the Red Sox added 3 more runs thanks to Story's 9th homer of the season.

Chicago halved the lead in the 3rd inning, making it 6-3 and when the White Sox added 2 runs in the bottom of the 5th thanks to Anrew Vaughn's homer, the score was 7-5 and the White Sox knocked out Michael Wacha. Vaugh had a 3-run double and 2-run homer, knocking in 5 runs batted in.

Wacha went 4.1 innings, allowing 7 hits, and 5 runs, striking out 2. He didn't walk a batter in his 2nd start from the Injured List.

John Schreiber came on in relief and pitched 1.2 innings striking out 2. He won his 2nd game of the season.

Tyer Danish pitched the 7th inning striking out 2.

The Red Sox brought in Matt Barnes for the 8th but he was able to retire just 1 batter allowing 2 runs.

Hideki Sawamua came on and got the last 2 outs in the 8th inning and Austin Davis closed out the game in the 9th.

Story ended up 2-4, with 4 runs batted in.

Kevin Plawecki who came in late, homered in the 9th inning, a 2-run shot.

Rafael Devers was 2-5 with a pair of doubles.

Alex Verdugo was 4-6 with a pair of doubles, driving in 3 runs.

JD Martinez was 3-5 and is now hitting .380 on the season.

Christian Vazquez was 3-5 with 2 runs batted in.

The Red Sox 3-4-5 batters Rafael Devers, JD Martinez and Xander Bogaerts are batting .335, .380 and .319 respectively.

Manager Alex Cora on the night.

Boston and Baltimore play Friday night. The Red Sox will send Garrett Whitlock to the mound. Pregame starts at 6:10 p.m. and 1st pitch at 7:10 p.m. on 101.9 The Rock.