Red Sox Lose to White Sox 4-2 [VIDEO]

The Boston Red Sox lost to the Chicago White Sox 4-2 Friday night, May 6th at Fenway Park, as they managed just 6 hits. The Red Sox have lost 5 of their last 6 games and 10 out of their last 13 games.

Prior to the game the Red Sox placed Kike Hernandez and Rich Hill on the COVID Injured list, recalling Jarren Duran and John Schreiber from Triple A Worcester.

Nathan Eovaldi went 5.0 innings allowing 6 hits and 3 runs. He struck out 4 and walked 3. Eovaldi allowed a 2-run homer to Luis Robert in the 3rd inning.

Austin Davis got the last 2 outs of the 6th inning, without allowing a run. Schreiber then came on and went 1.1 innings, striking out 2 and allowing just a hit.

Ryan Brasier pitched the 8th inning allowing 2 hits and 1 run.

Matt Barnes pitched the 9th and didn't allow a hit, walking 1.

Duran played center and led off and had a triple, in the 8th inning going 1-4. Duran scored.

Alex Verdugo had a double

Jackie Bradley Jr. had a double in the 5th inning and drove in a run and threw out a runner at the plate in the 9th inning

Tim Anderson was 3-5 for the White Sox and Vince Velazquez went 5.0 innings, giving up 3 hits and striking out 2 while walking 2.

Manager Alex Cora on the loss.

The Red and White Sox will play the 2nd game of the 3-game series Saturday afternoon. Nick Pivetta (0-4) will start for Boston. Pregame begins at 3:10 with the 1st pitch at 4:10 on 101.9 The Rock.