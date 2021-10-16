Red Sox Lose Game 1 of the ALCS to Astros 5-4 Friday Night [VIDEO]

The Boston Red Sox dropped game 1 of the American League Championship Series to the Houston Astros, 5-4 in Houston, on Friday, October 15th.

Chris Sale started for Boston, lasting only 2.2 innings. He allowed 5 hits and 1 run, striking out 2.

Adam Ottavino came on and got the final out in the 3rd inning and then pitched a clean 4th inning. He didn't allow a hit, and struck out 1.

Josh Taylor came on, allowing 1 hit and striking out 1. Ryan Braiser gave up 1 hit, but recorded the final out of the 5th inning.

The Red Sox were leading 3-1 at the end of the 5th inning.

Tanner Houck came on in the 6th inning, and gave up 2 runs on 2 hits, while striking out 1. He allowed a 2 run homer to Jose Altuve, which tied the game.

Hansel Robles came on in the 7th inning, and allowed 1 hit, a home run to Carlos Correa to give the Astros the 4-3 lead.

Hirokazu Sawamura started the 8th inning, allowing 1 run on 1 hit. Martin Perez recorded the final 2 outs.

Kike Hernandez continued to be white-hot in the playoffs. He was 4-5, driving in 2 runs, a double and hit a pair of solo homers, in the 3rd inning, and then again in the 9th inning as the Red Sox tried to stage a comeback.

He also had a couple of highlight plays in the outfield, including a diving catch with the bases loaded to get Sale out of trouble.

Rafael Devers was 2-5

Hunter Renfroe was 1-3 with a double, driving in a run.

For Houston, Jose Altuve was 1-3, driving in 3 runs.

Carlos Correa was 3-4 with the game winning home run.

Chas McCormick was 3-4

Manager Alex Cora on the game.

The Red Sox and Astros will play Game 2 of the best-of-7 series Saturday afternoon. Nathan Eovaldi is scheduled to start for the Red Sox.