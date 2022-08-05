Red Sox Fall to Royals 7-3 Make More Roster Moves [VIDEO]

The Boston Red Sox opened their 4-game series with the Kansas City Royals Thursday night with a 7-3 loss. Prior to the game the Red Sox made a series of roster moves.

They added Eric Hosmer to the Major League Roster. They recalled Darwinzon Hernandez from Triple A Worcester and reinstated Matt Barnes from the 60 day injured list. They placed Brayan Bello on the 15-Day Injured List an optioned Kaleb Ort to Worcester.

Nick Pivetta started the game for Boston and went 5.0 innings. He allowed 7 hits and 3 runs, striking out 5 and walking 1.

Matt Barnes came on and pitched a scoreless 6th inning. He didn't allow a hit nor did he walk a batter.

Darwinzon Hernandez pitched the 7th and 8th inning allowing 4 runs and 4 hit. He struck out 1 and walked 2

Alex Cora was ejected after the review of Salvador Perez's homer

Tommy Pham playing in his 2nd game for Boston was 1-4 with a double.

Rafael Devers was 1-3 driving in 2 runs.

Christian Arroyo was 2-4 with a double

Kevin Plawecki catching, was 2-4.

Alex Cora on the game.

Michael Wacha made a rehab start at Worcester and was part of the WooSox's 1st ever no-hitter! Wacha struck out 8 in 4.2 innings. Andrew Politi pitched 2.1 inning and Chase Shugart closed out the game pitching 2.0 innings. Wacha should be activated to face the Atlanta Braves on either Tuesday August 8th or Wednesday August 9th at Fenway.

Boston and Kansas City will play the 2nd game of the 4-game series Friday night. Josh Winckowski is scheduled to start for Boston with the pregame starting at 7:10 and 1st pitch at 8:10 p.m. on 101.9 The Rock.