Red Sox Fall to O’s 5-4 to Split Series [VIDEO]

The Boston Red Sox fell to the Baltimore Orioles 5-4 on Sunday afternoon August 23rd to split the series at Camden Yards in Baltimore.

Boston jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the top of the 1st inning as Kevin Pillar blasted a lead-off homer.

But the O's chased Zack Godley in the 3rd inning as he allowed 3 runs on 2 hits. The problem was he walked 5 batters, striking out 2.

Boston's embattled relief corp performed reasonably well. Jeffrey Springs brought up on Saturday from the Alternate Training Site went 2 innings allowing 4 hits but no runs, striking out 3. Phillips Valdez went 1.1 inning allowing just 1 hit, lowering his ERA to 1.08. But Robert Stock, called up from the Alternate Training Site on Saturday gave up 2 runs in the 7th inning, on 3 hits. Ryan Weber pitched a scoreless 8th.

Boston added a run in the 6th inning and Jackie Bradley Jr. homered in the 9th, a 2-run shot to bring Boston within 1 run. Bradley's homer was his 2nd in as many days, and came with 2 out.

Xander Bogaerts had a double and Jonathan Arauz, playing 2nd, had 2 hits, going 2-4. The Red Sox only managed 6 hits. The Red Sox didn't play Mitch Moreland and Alex Verdugo didn't start, pinch hitting and walking in the 9th inning.

The Oriole batters had 10 hits on the afternoon. Ryan Mountcastle had 2 hits, both doubles. Anthony Santander and Rio Ruiz each had a double. Ruiz had 2 hits.

Boston is now 9-20 and off on Monday. They open a 3 game series on Tuesday, August 25 in Buffalo against the Toronto Blue Jays. Pregame starts at 5:30 with the 1st pitch at 6:37 on 101.9 The Rock.

Baltimore is 14-14 and plays Tuesday night in St. Petersburg against the Tampa Bay Rays.