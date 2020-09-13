Red Sox Double Up Tampa Bay Rays 6-3 [VIDEO]

Christian Arroyo auditioning for the 2021 starting 2nd base position homered for the 2nd day in a row, driving in 2 runs as the Boston Red Sox doubled up the Tampa Bay Rays 6-3 on Sunday afternoon, September 13th at Tropicana Field

Rafael Devers was 3-5 with a double and a run batted in for Boston. It was Devers 12th double of the season. Christian Vazquez homered, his 5th of the year and first since July 30th.

Yairo Munoz playing right field and batting lead-off was 2-5 scoring 2 runs and had a double.

Martin Perez went 5.0 innings for the win for Boston, allowing 5 hits and 3 runs. He struck out 6 and walked 2. Phillips Valdez (1.0 inning), Ryan Weber (0.2 innings) Ryan Brasier (1.1 innings) and Matt Barnes (1.0 inning) combined to hold Tampa Bay to just 3 hits over 4 innings. Barnes picked up his 6th save.

For Tampa Bay Mike Brosseau was 2-5 with a double. Kevan Smith hit his 1st homer, a 2-run shot.

The Boston Red Sox are off on Monday, They open a 3 game series against the Miami Marlins on Tuesday September 15th. The Red Sox will send Tanner Houck to the mound. Houck was the Red Sox's 1st pick in the 2017 draft. Pregame starts at 5:40 with the first pitch at 6:40 on 101.9 The Rock.