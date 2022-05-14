Red Sox Beat Rangers 7-1 Friday Night [VIDEO]

The Boston Red Sox beat the Texas Rangers 7-1 on Friday night, May 13th to open their 3-game series in Texas.

Nick Pivetta pitched his best game of the 2022 season, picking up his 1st win. He went 7.0 innings and scattered just 3 hits, allowing 1 run. He struck out 4 and allowed just 1 walk.

Kutter Crawford pitched the final 2 innings, allowing 1 hit and striking out 1 and walking 1.

The Red Sox banged out 10 hits on the night, including 3 doubles.

JD Martinez was 2-4 with a double

Xander Bogaerts was 2-5 and drove in 2 runs. Bogaerts is batting .347 on the season.

Alex Verdugo was 1-3 with a double and a RBI before being forced to leave the game with a foot contusion in the 7th inning. X-rays came back negative.

Franchy Cordero was 1-4 with a double and run batted in.

Trevor Story was 1-3 with a run batted in.

Kole Calhoun was 3-4 for the Rangers with a triple. He would score on a Pivetta wild pitch

Manager Alex Cora on the game.

Boston and Texas will play game 2 on Saturday night. Rich Hill is expected to come off the COVID Injured list which will result in a roster move, and pitch for Boston. The pregame starts at 6:05 p.m. with the 1st pitch at 7:05 p.m. on 101.9 The Rock.