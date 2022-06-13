Red Sox Beat Mariners 2-0 on Devers’ Home Run [VIDEO]

On a day when the Boston Red Sox's starting pitching took another blow with Nathan Eovaldi joining Garrett Whitlock on the Injured List, the Red Sox bullpen stepped up to 1-hit the Seattle Mariner and Rafael Devers hit his 14th homer. The Red Sox beat the Seattle Mariners 2-0 on Sunday, June 12th. Boston went 8-2 on their 10-game West Coast Road Trip, their best record in 27 years!

Kutter Crawford recalled from Worcester when Eovaldi went on the injured list went 5.0 strong innings. He struck out 7, walked 4 and allowed just 1 hit.

Ryan Brasier pitched the 6th and Austin Davis and Tyler Danish combined to pitch the 7th inning. Matt Schreiber pitched the 8th inning. Tanner Houck, who might be Boston's closer pitched the 9th, for his 2nd save of the season, striking out 1.

Xander Bogaerts hit his 17 double

JD Martinez, now batting .347 hit his 22nd double.

But it was Devers' big blow in the 8th inning off of Paul Sewald that provided Boston with their runs.

Rob Refsnyder made an amazing catch in right field in the bottom of the 8th inning.

Robbie Ray went 7.0 innings for Seattle striking out 4 and walking 1. He allowed just 3 hits picking up a no-decision.

Manager Alex Cora on the game.

Boston is off on Monday. They return to Fenway for a 9-game homestand with 3 games against the A's, Cardinals and Tigers. Tuesday's pregame starts at 6:10 with the 1st pitch at 7:10 on 101.9 The Rock.