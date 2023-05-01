Red Sox Beat Guardians 7-1 to Win Series
The Boston Red Sox won the rubber-game with the Cleveland Guardians 7-1 on Sunday, as Chris Sale went 6.1 innings and the Red Sox hit 2 home runs.
Sale went 6.1 innings allowing 3 hits. He struck out 5 and didn't walk a batter, allowing 1 run. He retired 12 of the 1st 13 batters he faced and threw a season high 98 pitches, the most since August 13, 2019.
Masataka Yoshida was 1-3 with a double, extending his hitting streak to 10 games. During that time he is hitting .410, going 16-39 with 3 doubles, and 3 homers.
Christian Arroyo was 2-3 with a double and 2 RBIs. He now has 5 RBIs in his last 4 games.
Jarren Duran was 1-4 with a double, and now has 9 on the season.
Prior to the game the Red Sox reinstated RHP Chris Martin from the 15-Day Injured List. To make room for Martin on the active roster, the club optioned RHP Kaleb Ort to Triple-A Worcester following yesterday’s game.
Boston is now 15-14 and opens a series with the Toronto Blue Jays. Monday night's pregame starts at 6:10. Hear that and the 1st pitch at 7:10 p.m. on AM 1370 WDEAQ in Downeast Maine and 101.9 The Rock in Aroostook County.