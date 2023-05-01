Red Sox Beat Guardians 7-1 to Win Series

The Boston Red Sox won the rubber-game with the Cleveland Guardians 7-1 on Sunday, as Chris Sale went 6.1 innings and the Red Sox hit 2 home runs.

Sale went 6.1 innings allowing 3 hits. He struck out 5 and didn't walk a batter, allowing 1 run. He retired 12 of the 1st 13 batters he faced and threw a season high 98 pitches, the most since August 13, 2019.

Alex Verdugo hit a 2 -run single in the 5th inning and hit a solo home run in the 7th inning. The homer was his 4th of the season. Verdugo is hitting .367 with runners in scoring position this season, and has 11 RBIs in his last 12 games.

Masataka Yoshida was 1-3 with a double, extending his hitting streak to 10 games. During that time he is hitting .410, going 16-39 with 3 doubles, and 3 homers.

Christian Arroyo was 2-3 with a double and 2 RBIs. He now has 5 RBIs in his last 4 games.

Jarren Duran was 1-4 with a double, and now has 9 on the season.

Prior to the game the Red Sox reinstated RHP Chris Martin from the 15-Day Injured List. To make room for Martin on the active roster, the club optioned RHP Kaleb Ort to Triple-A Worcester following yesterday’s game.

Boston is now 15-14 and opens a series with the Toronto Blue Jays. Monday night's pregame starts at 6:10. Hear that and the 1st pitch at 7:10 p.m. on AM 1370 WDEAQ in Downeast Maine and 101.9 The Rock in Aroostook County.