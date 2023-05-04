Red Sox Beat Blue Jays 8-3

Don't look now but the Boston Red Sox are out of last place (the Yankees are in it!) and have won 5 games in a row, beating the Toronto Blue Jays Wednesday night 8-3. The Red Sox are 13-6 in their last 19 games!

Boston's bats were alive Wednesday night. They banged out 15 hits, with everyone in the lineup having at least 1 hit.

Triston Casas who had been struggling was 3-5 with 2 RBIs.

Masataka Yoshida extended his hitting streak to 13 games, the longest active streak in Major League Baseball. He was 2-5 with a double and 2 runs batted in. He's now hitting .303 on the season.

Jarren Duran was 1-2 with a double and RBI. Since being recalled on April 17th he's hit 10 doubles.

Kike Hernandez was 2-5 with a RBI.

Enmanuel Valdez was 2-5 with 2 runs batted in.

Meanwhile on the mound Nick Pivetta evened his record at 2-2. He went 6.0 inning and allowed 5 hits and 3 runs, striking out 6 and walking 1.

Chris Martin pitched the 7th, striking out 2.

Kuttler Crawford came on in the 8th, but left after 1.1 innings with left hamstrng tightness.

Ryan Brasier came on and closed out the game.

Boston and Toronto will play the final game of the series Thursday night. An earlier start, with the pregame starting at 5:10 and 1st pitch at 6:10 p.m. Hear the game on AM 1370 in Downeast Maine and on 101.9 The Rock in Aroostook County.