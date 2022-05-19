Red Sox Beat Astros 5-1 [VIDEO]

The Boston Red Sox beat the Houston Astros 5-1 as Nick Pivetta threw a complete game 2-hitter on Wednesday, May 18th. The Red Sox have won back-to-back series for the 1st time in 2022 and are now 5-3 in their last 8 games.

Pivetta allowed 2 hits and struck out 8. He didn't walk a batter. The complete game was the 1st complete game by a Red Sox pitcher since Chris Sale did it on June 5, 2019 against Kansas City and was the 1st complete game thrown at Fenway by a Red Sox pitcher since Rick Porcello did it on August 3, 2018 against the Yankees.

Rafael Devers was 2-3 with a double and triple. He extended his hitting streak to 12 games and his on-base streak to 22 games.

Xander Bogaerts hit a solo homer in the 1st inning.

JD Martinez was 0-3 with a sacrifice fly. He snapped his hitting streak at 18 games and his on-base streak at 34 games. He was robbed of a homer and had a sacrifice fly.

Kike Hernandez has a RBI single in the 4th inning.

Christian Vazquez also had a RBI single

Jose Altuve had a lead-off homer after making Pivetta throw 10 pitches.

Manager Alex Cora on the win.

The Red Sox now open a 4-game series at home against the Seattle Mariners. Pregame Thursday night is at 6:10 with the 1st pitch at 7:10 on 101.9 The Rock.