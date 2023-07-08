Red Sox Beat A’s 7-3 Friday Night

The Boston Red Sox won on Friday night, beating the Oakland A's 7-3 at Fenway Park. Boston had 10 hits, marking a season-high 6 consecutive games with at least 10 hits, their longest streak since early April, 2021.

Yu Chang who was activated from the 60-day injured list was 1-4, with a 2-run single in the 2nd inning.

Justin Turner was 2-4 and had a RBI single in the 2nd inning.

Jarren Duran was 2-4 with a RBI single in the 2nd inning and tripled in the 7th inning.

Alex Verdugo was 2-4.

Brennan Bernadino made his 2nd career start, and went 2.0 innings, allowing a hit, while striking out 3 and walking a batter.

Nick Pivetta came on and went 5.0 innings. He allowed 4 hits and 3 runs. He struck out 8. Since switching to the bullpen, in 14 relief appearances he has a 2.79 ERA and has pitched 29.0 innings, striking out 19 and walking 5.

Boston is now 46-43 and are 3.0 games out of the final wild card playoff spot. Boston and Oakland will play Saturday afternoon, with the pregame starting at 3:10 p.m. and 1st pitch at 4:10 p.m. James Paxton, reinstated from the paternity list on Friday, is scheduled to start for Boston. You can hear the game on AM 1370 WDEA in Downeast Maine and on 101.9 The Rock in Aroostook County.