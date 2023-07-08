Three People Died & One Person Injured in Central Maine Crash

Three people died and one person was injured in a two-vehicle crash Friday evening in Paris, Maine.

Three People in the Same Car Died in Crash

The three people who died were in the same vehicle, according to WGME News. The crash happened around 5:20 pm on Route 26.

Transported to the Hospital with Injuries

The other person injured had non-life threatening injuries and was taken to Stephens Memorial Hospital for treatment.

Vehicle Lost Control and Crossed Center Line

Paris Police Chief Michael Dailey said ““One vehicle traveling south, looks like it lost control over the center line and the vehicle traveling north impacted it.” Chief Dailey also said they are investigating whether alcohol or speeding could have been a factor.

READ MORE: Presque Isle Police Charge Two People with Drug Trafficking

Ongoing Investigation

Parts of Route 26 were temporarily closed and reopened. Officials said the investigation of the crash is ongoing.

Get our free mobile app

Most popular grocery stores in America The most popular grocery stores in America, from corporate chains to family-owned enterprises. Stacker ranked them using consumer ratings sourced from YouGov polls.