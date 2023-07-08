Have You Visited These Mini-Fenway Parks in New England?

Ever dreamt of hitting one over the Green Monster (but, you know, that’s pretty hard)?

Your dream could kind of come true if you visit one of several “mini-Fenways” throughout New England, used for everything from Little League to softball to whiffleball.

But before we proceed to the replicas, some trivia about the original (with some help from MLB.com):

Fenway Park opened in 1912 – the same week the Titanic struck the iceberg, a tidbit that always rose to the surface during each pre-2004 Red Sox collapse.

The first concert at Fenway Park took place in 1959 and featured the legendary Ray Charles.

The first standup comedian to perform at Fenway Park was Massachusetts native Bill Burr in 2022.

The Boston (now Atlanta) Braves shared Fenway Park with the Sox in 1914 and won the World Series there that fall.

Legendary Los Angeles Dodgers announcer Vin Scully got his big break at Fenway, calling a college football game from the cold, windy roof in 1948.

In 1969, WWE legend Bruno Sammartino wrestled fellow Hall of Famer (and Massachusetts’ own) Killer Kowalski in front of 17,000 fans.

In 1973, Fenway hosted the Newport Jazz Festival, featuring B.B. King and Stevie Wonder.

In 1963, the Boston (now New England) Patriots began playing their home games at Fenway, before later relocating to Foxboro (after a brief, but real, flirtation with Hartford, Connecticut).

Also in 1963, the Harlem Globetrotters played at Fenway.

In 1976, the park installed its digital scoreboard in centerfield.

In 2003, seats were added to the Green Monster. Initially scoffed at by diehards, they are now the most sought-after seats in the park.

