Red Sox Beat Angels 6-5 in 10 Innings for 6th Win in a Row [VIDEO]

The Boston Red Sox defeated the Angels 6-5 in 10 innings for their 6th win in a row on Tuesday, June 7th.

Garrett Whitlock started for the Red Sox and went 4.0 innings. He allowed 6 hits and 4 runs, striking out 5.

Jake Diekman pitched 1.0 inning allowing 1 hit and 1 run. He struck out 2 and walked 2. Hirakazu Sawamura went 1.1 innings. Austin Davis pitched 0.2 innings. Tanner Houck picked up the win and is 4-3 on the season. He allowed 1 hit and struck out 3.

Matt Strahm picked up his 2nd save of the season, striking out 2 in the 10th.

The Red Sox bats were alive banging out 15 hits.

Rafael Devers was 2-4 with a double, his 23rd of the season.

JD Martinez was 2-5 with his 20th double of the season.

Trevor Story was 2-5 with his 14th double of the season.

Christian Vazquez was 2-4 with his 10th double.

Manager Alex Cora on the game

Prior to the game the Angels fired Manager Joe Madden, replacing his with Phil Nevin for the rest of the season.

The Red Sox and Angels will play game 3 of the 4-game series Wednesday night. Nathan Eovaldi is scheduled to pitch for Boston with the pregame starting at 8:38 p.m. and 1st pitch at 9:38 p.m. on 101.9 The Rock.