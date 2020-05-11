Record May Snow in parts of Maine

The National Weather Service Office measured 5.5 inches of snow in Caribou on Saturday, a record for the day.

Some areas got 6 to 8 inches of snowfall. The snow and accompanying low temperatures and strong winds came courtesy of the polar vortex, a batch of cold air pulled down from the Arctic.

Saturday's record snowfall has been steadily retreating and should be gone very soon.

Power outages early Sunday morning affected more than 1700 meters in Aroostook County, mostly in the Presque Isle-Caribou areas.

Emera Maine crews worked to repair two power poles downed by heavy wet snow and gusty winds and service was restored within a couple of hours.

More than 3,500 NB Power customers were in the dark Sunday morning – many of them in the Fredericton area.