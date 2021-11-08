The New Brunswick RCMP is asking for the public's help as it investigates an incident where someone shot at two peace officers on the Trans-Canada Highway near Nackawic.



At around 9:20 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 5, two peace officers in a black marked Justice and Public Safety SUV were patrolling in the area of Temple Road and Highway 2 near Ritchie, N.B. The officers said they observed a small dark grey or silver car exit Temple Road and drive the wrong way in the westbound lane at a high rate of speed. The peace officers engaged their emergency equipment and pursued the car.

A short distance later, the car entered the emergency turnaround and proceeded to drive the right direction in the eastbound lanes. The police vehicle followed, and attempted to pull up beside the car. At that moment, a passenger in the back seat of the car discharged a firearm at the peace officers' vehicle, striking the passenger side window and the driver's headrest.

RCMP

One officer sustained minor injuries. The suspect's car then turned around on the highway, and was last seen driving the wrong way in the eastbound lanes.

Police are interested in speaking to anyone who was driving on the Trans-Canada Highway on Friday, November 5 between 8:45 and 9:45 a.m., between kilometres 212 and 227 near Ritchie, N.B.

The RCMP is particularly interested in obtaining dash-cam or other footage of the area during that time, or to talk with anyone who may have witnessed a small dark grey or silver four-door sedan driving in the area.

The driver is described as a man in his early-20s, who was wearing a black ball cap and dark lensed glasses. No description is available of the other two people in the car.

"This is a very serious incident and we are conducting a thorough investigation to identify and hold accountable those responsible," says Cpl. Hans Ouellette of the New Brunswick RCMP.

Anyone who witnessed the incident, has dash-cam footage, or who has information on those responsible is asked to call the Nackawic RCMP at 506-575-6200. Information can also be provided anonymously through New Brunswick Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).