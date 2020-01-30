RCMP Looking for Man after Theft & Assault with Hunter’s Firearm

The Perth-Andover RCMP is looking for a man after an assault and theft in Enterprise, New Brunswick.

On November 6, 2019, a male suspect was riding his ATV when he approached a hunter off Enterprise Road around 11:30 a.m. The suspect took the hunter's firearm and struck him with it, pointed it at him, then left the scene with the weapon. The hunter was not injured.

Police describe the man between 50 and 60-years-old with prescription glasses. He was wearing a ball hat and driving a blue Polaris ATV at the time of the incident.

Contact the Perth-Andover RCMP at 506-273-5000 if you have any information. You can remain anonymous by using Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), or by Secure Web Tips at www.crimenb.ca.