The New Brunswick RCMP Major Crime Unit has released new information in their investigation of the deaths of a Dieppe couple over 2 ½ years ago.

The bodies of 78-year-old Bernard Saulnier and his wife, 74-year-old Rose-Marie Saulnier were found in their home on Amirault Street on September 7, 2019. The deaths were ruled homicides.

During the course of their investigation, police identified a silver 2013 Hyundai Sonata that was observed in Dieppe near the crime scene on the day of the killings.

Police say they have obtained video footage that shows the car at the intersection of Acadie Avenue and Champlain Street in Dieppe on the same day. The vehicle was recovered a few weeks later during an unrelated investigation in Moncton, and it was determined the car had been reported stolen from the Fredericton area.

"While we can't get into specifics to protect the ongoing investigation, we have reason to believe this car was involved in the homicides of the Saulniers," said Corporal Hans Ouellette of the New Brunswick RCMP. "We are looking for any information as to who was using this vehicle in September 2019."

Police are continuing to actively work on leads, including information that has been brought forward through tips from the public.

"Homicide investigations can be complex, and can take time. We know the Saulnier's loved ones and community want answers, and we do too," Ouellette said. "People out there have the information we need to bring those responsible to justice.”

If you have video footage from the area from Sept. 2019 – if you know who was driving the car – please contact police or New Brunswick Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

