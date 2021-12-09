RCMP Investigating Homicide in Village of Petit-Cap, N.B.

The New Brunswick RCMP is investigating the death of a man in the coastal community of Petit-Cap as a homicide.

Shediac RCMP responded to a report of break and enter at a residence on Route 950 in Petit-Cap at about 12:40 a.m. Wednesday.

When police arrived, they discovered the body of 55-year-old Nicholas Trenholm inside the home.

The investigation has determined that Trenholm's death was a result of a homicide, according to Cpl. Hans Ouellette of the New Brunswick RCMP.

In the course of their investigation, police learned that two men were allegedly involved in the incident, and they had fled the scene in a vehicle before officers arrived. The direction of travel and descriptions of the suspects are not available at this time, Ouellette said.

RCMP are interested in speaking to anyone who lives in the area who may have video surveillance footage, or who witnessed suspicious activity in the late evening hours of Tuesday, December 7 or early morning hours of Wednesday, December 8.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Major Crime Unit at 1-888-506-RCMP (7267). Information can also be provided anonymously through New Brunswick Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Petit-Cap is about 50 kilometres east of Moncton. It has a population of under 1000 people.

