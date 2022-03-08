RCMP Investigating after Shots are Fired at House in Debec, N.B.

The West District RCMP is asking for the public's help as it continues to investigate a recent shooting incident in Debec.

Members of the Western Valley Region RCMP responded to a call from a residence on Debec Road around 4:00 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 22, according to Sgt. Brendan Flewelling.



Investigators believe someone discharged a firearm several times towards the residence and fled the scene before police arrived. Four people were inside the home at the time, one of whom required medical attention for what appeared to be minor injuries.

"We are looking to speak to any witnesses to the incident, as well as anyone who was on Debec Road between 3:00 and 4:30 a.m., on February 22," Sgt. Flewelling said. "If you have dash cam or other video footage from the area at the time of the shooting, please call police."

Anyone who has video footage, who witnessed the shooting, or who has information that could help further the investigation is asked to call the Western Valley Region RCMP detachment at 506-325-3000.

Information can also be provided anonymously through New Brunswick Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

The investigation is ongoing.