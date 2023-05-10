Two Maine Men Injured & Taken to Hospital after Shooting

Police are looking for information after two men were shot and injured Tuesday night on Congress Street in Portland.

Shooter at Large in Portland

The incident took place around 8:30 pm near the 600 block of Congress Street and the intersection with State Street. The Portland Police Department said “a vehicle suspected to be involved was stopped in the Walgreens parking lot at 616 Forest Ave.”

Two Victims Taken to the Hospital and Treated for Injuries

The victims, a 20-year-old man and a 21-year-old man, suffered serious, but non-life threatening injuries. Both men are from Portland. They were taken to Main Medical Center for treatment, according to WGME News.

Search Warrant Executed

Police said “items of significance to the incident were located” after a search warrant was served. No additional info was released. Police said they continue to investigate..

Contact Police with Info

If you have any information about the incident, Portland Police ask you to contact them at (207) 874-8575.

