For those who love their rock memorabilia, Julien's Auctions has some definite finds in store for their upcoming Icons & Idols: Rock 'n' Roll auction taking place next month. Some of the highlights include a teenage photo of Kurt Cobain along with one of the Nirvana frontman's popular drawn illustrations and the iconic mask from Quiet Riot's metal breakout Metal Health album. They join artifacts from Guns N' Roses, Eddie Van Halen, Led Zeppelin, Elvis Presley, The Beatles, Michael Jackson and plenty more heading to the auction block.

Remember Quiet Riot's 1983 breakout Metal Health? The chart-topping album helped bring metal to the mainstream in the '80s thanks to songs like "Cum on Feel the Noize" and "Bang Your Head (Metal Health)." Now here's your chance to own a piece of history as the original artwork for the album cover hand-painted by Stan Watts is expected to go for an estimated $20K to $40K, while the original metal "asylum" mask that Watts wore to create the iconic image is expected to sell for between $8K and $10k.

Julien's Auctions

Items relating to late Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain have also been quite popular on the auction block as well and Julien's Auctions continues their run of Cobain items, this time serving up an illustration drawn by Cobain in ballpoint pen depicting many faces and eyes and a flower. Cobain signed the item "Kurdt Kobain" in the bottom right corner. The illustration is expected to fetch between $10K and $20K at auction.

Julien's Auctions

Other Cobain items on the block at this particular auction include a tablecloth with a handwritten Nirvana setlist signed by all three band members, a handwritten Cobain setlist penned on Sheffield University Students Union stationery, a ticket to a December 1991 Nirvana show at Colton Studios in Edinburgh, Scotland and a handwritten setlist from a January 1990 show at the East Ballroom of the University of Washington.

There's also a cassette demo from Cobain's 1985 punk band, a color photo of Cobain at the age of 15, a signed Nirvana concert ticket, a signed denim vest and jacket and more.

Julien's Auctions

Even as there are estimates for Cobain items, it should be noted that they often sell for beyond the expected price. A Cobain cardigan worn for MTV Unplugged in New York sold for a record $334K, his In Utero tour Fender guitar went for $340K, and even a Nirvana setlist written on a paper plate sold for a record $22.4K. One Cobain item, his MTV Unplugged 1959 Martin D-18E acoustic-electric guitar set a Guinness Book of World Records sale for over $6 million, making it the most expensive guitar ever sold at auction.

There are also a number of other items certain to garner attention. Guns N' Roses' 1989 MTV VMAs Moonman for Best Heavy Metal Video for "Sweet Child O' Mine" is expected to rake in between $10K and $20K. There's also handwritten lyrics to "Kashmir," "Stairway to Heaven" and "Whole Lotta Love" that could bring between $200K and $300K.

Julien's Auctions

Julien's Auctions

Plus, you'll find a Keith Richards red and gold cropped jacket from their Altamont concert, an Eddie Van Halen EVH Fender “Frankenstrat” guitar, a custom made black 2007 Gretsch drum kit played by drummer Taylor Hawkins for Foo Fighters, one of Flea’s original Mesa Boogie 2x10 RoadReady cabinets and plenty more.

“Julien’s Auctions is honored to present this extraordinary collection of historic and important music relics used by the pantheon of rock gods and pop music icons from the 20th century and 21st century at our annual two-day music event of the year,” said Darren Julien, President/Chief Executive Officer of Julien’s Auctions. “The breadth and scope of these museum worthy collectibles represent not only the pinnacle of these legendary figures’ careers and their mythic performances but the impact of their artistry and the lives they lived on and off the stage that changed not only music but the world.”

The Julien's Auctions Icons & Idols: Rock 'n' Roll Auction is set to take place Nov. 19 and 20 at the Hard Rock Cafe New York and online at the Julien's Auctions website. There are nearly 1,000 sensational artifacts and memorabilia owned and used by some of the world’s legendary music artists of all-time going on the block. Check out more here.

Julien's Auctions