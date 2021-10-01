Rock Stars Celebrating Birthdays in October

Bring on the fall, bring on the turning leaves, bring on the pumpkins spice and yes, bring on another batch of rock star birthdays. October is here and we've got a list of the rockers celebrating their birthdays this month.

There were many talented rock stairs were born in the month of October from David Lee Roth of Van Halen, to members of Metallica, Beastie Boys, AC/DC and plenty more.

Do you share your birthday with one of these musicians? Here's your chance to scroll through and find out. See which rock star you share an October birthday with by taking a look at the gallery below.