PVC Class B Tennis All-Conference Boy&#8217;s and Girl&#8217;s Tennis Teams

PVC Class B Tennis All-Conference Boy’s and Girl’s Tennis Teams

Getty Images/iStockphoto

The Penobscot Valley Athletic Conference released their All-Conference Boy's and Girl's Tennis Teams. Congratulations to all on a great season!

Boy's 

Singles

1st Team

  • Khang Nguyen - Foxcroft Academy - Player of the Year
  • Fernando Calderon - Foxcroft Academy
  • Westy Granholm - MDI
  • Max Friedlander - MDI

2nd Team

  • Sam Hebert - Caribou
  • Kai Barrett - Ellsworth
  • Sam Poth - John Bapst

Honorable Mention

  • Isaac Staples - Presque Isle
  • Nico Taracena - Foxcroft Academy

Doubles

1st Team

  • Eduardo Lopez/Biell Trullas - Foxcroft Academy
  • Evan Ankrom/Jameson Weir - MDI

2nd Team

  • Carlos Rodriguez/Pablo Rosano - Foxcroft Academy
  • Jack Derosier/Finn Oldenburg - John Bapst

Honorable Mention

  • Jack Hallet/Alex Duprey - Presque Isle
  • Jacob Brains-Busy/Bryson Madden - Old Town
  • Ben Bouchard/Landyn Waldemarson - Caribou

 

Girl's

Singles

1st Team

  • Megan Jordan - Ellsworth - Player of the Year
  • Sol Vidal - Foxcroft Academy
  • Anna Drake - John Bapst

2nd Team

  • Aslyn Bouchard - Caribou
  • Sadie May - Old Town
  • Briana Kane - Ellsworth

Honorable Mention

  • Jaquie Pangburn - John Bapst
  • Brooke Gallop - Hermon

Doubles

1st Team

  • Natalie Baker/Addyson Feero - Old Town
  • Bella Bowden/Brooke Gallop - Hermon

2nd Team

  • Haylie Madden/Allyson Caron - Old Town
Get our free mobile app
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From