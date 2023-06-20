Police Suspect OUI after Wrong Way Driver Head-On Collision on I-95
Two people were injured and taken to the hospital after a head-on crash on I-95 Saturday night in Augusta.
Police: OUI Suspected
The Maine State Police said one of the drivers “was suspected of driving under the influence.”
Driving Wrong Way on I-95
The collision happened on I-95 southbound around 8:17 pm on Saturday night. Shannon Moss, Public Information Officer, Maine Department of Public Safety said 45-year-old Sarah Lincoln from Winthrop “entered the interstate the wrong way and struck a vehicle driven by 18-year old Julia Kronstrand of Litchfield.”
Drivers Taken to the Hospital with Injuries
Both women were transported to Maine General Hospital in August. Kronstrand had serious but non-life threatening injuries and Lincoln sustained minor injuries.
Continuing Investigation
Police are investigating the crash. Assisting on the scene were the Augusta Fire Department and the Augusta Police Department.
