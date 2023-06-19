Fireworks are the perfect end to a fun-filled 4th of July holiday, and many Maine communities cap off their Independence Day festivities with impressive pyrotechnics shows.

After a day of picnics, parades, music, family and fun, and maybe swimming (if it's warm enough!), it's nice to throw on a sweater and gather together to relax and watch (and hear) the brilliant displays.

Below are the details for this year's fireworks displays in some of the towns around northern Maine.

Houlton

The 4th of July festivities kick off early in Shiretown with the popular Midnight Madness on June 30.

If you haven't been, the fireworks over the Gateway Bridge are impressive. They start at 9:30 p.m., so don't miss them.

But, head to town early because there's a lot to do before the fireworks show. Midnight Madness features lots of vendors in Market Square, live music, and a road race. Thousands of people attend each year.

Then, on July 4, Houlton hosts the 4th of July Parade. The mile-long parade starts at 10 a.m. in the parking lot at the Catholic Church on Main Street. It runs through Market Square and loops through Union Square and Military Street. Bring your flag!

Caribou

The 4th Annual Feed the County - Independence Weekend Celebration kicks off Saturday, July 1. There will be incredible fireworks at the event.

Join a great cause and show your support for the Brian’s Ride Cancer Fund motorcycle ride.

Hang out with friends at the beer garden and grab something to eat at the food trucks and vendors. Live music with the Star City Syndicate.

How about taking a ride on a monster truck and checking out the motorcycle and race car show. Come play mini golf, do the inflatable obstacle course and bring the kids for the bouncy houses.

There’s all kinds of racing on Sunday, July 2 at Feed The County 150. Four classes of cars featuring the All Star Series Pro Stock tour, Modifieds, the Maine Outlaw Midget Series & the Maine Enduro Tour.

Camping is available at Spud Speedway.

Limestone

The big fireworks display in Limestone is Monday night, July 3rd over the pond in downtown.

The Street Dance is also Monday at the corner of Access Hwy and Maine Street. Beer Garden and live music with River Road Country. Plus, food, vendors, monster truck rides, bouncy houses and more.

There are lots of festivities on the 4th of July with a pancake breakfast and annual chicken BBQ. Food vendors are serving it up as well. Live DJ music before the parade and the “Rolling” Car Show.

The “American Heart” Parade starts at 1 pm at Main Street and High Street.

The Duck 500 is right after the parade with benefits going to the Limestone Snow Hawks. Monster Truck rides with Moose Maine-iah at the school goes until 5 pm.