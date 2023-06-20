Police said two people died in a shooting Monday night on Main Street in Westbrook. One person has been arrested.

Two People Died in Shooting and One Person Arrested

Both victims were found dead at the scene around 8:30 pm after gunshots were heard. One person has been arrested and taken into police custody.

Man’s Body and Woman’s Body in Parking Lot

At least 10 shots were reported by witnesses who said a man’s body was in a Main Street parking lot. WGME News said a woman’s body was in the same area, according to cell phone video.

ALSO READ: Caribou Man in Possession of Drugs Tried to Flee from Police

Names Not Released as Investigation is Ongoing

The names of the victims and the suspect have not been released. Officials said there is no threat to the public as they continue to investigate the shootings.

LOOK: States with the most drive-in movie theaters Where can you have a movie night under the stars? Stacker examined Census Bureau data to find out which states have the most drive-in movie theaters.