Two People Died in a Central Maine Shooting & One Suspect in Custody
Police said two people died in a shooting Monday night on Main Street in Westbrook. One person has been arrested.
Two People Died in Shooting and One Person Arrested
Both victims were found dead at the scene around 8:30 pm after gunshots were heard. One person has been arrested and taken into police custody.
Man’s Body and Woman’s Body in Parking Lot
At least 10 shots were reported by witnesses who said a man’s body was in a Main Street parking lot. WGME News said a woman’s body was in the same area, according to cell phone video.
Names Not Released as Investigation is Ongoing
The names of the victims and the suspect have not been released. Officials said there is no threat to the public as they continue to investigate the shootings.
