Puritan Factory Evacuated, Pittsfield, Maine

Five people from the Puritan factory in Pittsfield, Maine were taken to the hospital late Thursday night after complaining of headaches and nausea due to a strong odor in the building.

WABI reports firefighters were called to the factory shortly after 11:00 p.m., after several workers said they weren’t feeling well and were having trouble breathing. The building was evacuated.

Pittsfield’s fire chief says four gas meters were used to check for toxic gases but nothing was detected.

All the factory's employees were sent home at the advice of EMS and fire officials.

Air-handling technicians will do a check of the building this morning before anyone is allowed to return.

The Puritan factory manufactures medical products including specialized swabs used in coronavirus testing.