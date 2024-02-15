Three People Arrested for Drug Trafficking & Possession in Maine

Three people were arrested Wednesday after police executed a search warrant at a Pittsfield residence and seized crack, fentanyl, oxycodone, marijuana, pills and firearms.

Three Arrested and Illegal Drugs Seized with Search Warrant

The Maine State Central Field Troop served the warrant at 693 Canaan Road around 5:30 am. Police confiscated 32 grams of Cocaine Base, 5.5 grams of Fentanyl, Oxycodone, 13lbs of processed marijuana, prescription pills, and firearms.

Three People Face Multiple Charges

Three people were taken into custody including 46-year-old Michael Wyllie who was charged with Aggravated Trafficking of Fentanyl, Cocaine Base, and Marijuana, Drug Possession (Oxycodone), Four counts of Drug Possession, and Possession of a Firearm by a Prohibited Person.

Also arrested was 43-year-old Jamie Ramsdell from the same address. He was arrested for Violating Conditions of Release, Unlawful Drug Possession Fentanyl, Cocaine Base, and Suboxone.

Police arrested 47-year-old Jennifer Hight from the same address. She was charged with Unlawful Drug Possession of Fentanyl and Cocaine Base.

Taken to Jail and Bail Set

All three were taken to the Somerset County Jail. Wyllie’s bail was set at $50,000, Ramsdell’s bail is $10,000, and Hight’s bail is $5,000.

