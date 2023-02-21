Public Works Plow Truck Hits Pedestrian in Winslow, Maine

A 32-year-old man from Winslow suffered non-life threatening injuries after he was hit by a public works plow truck on Friday evening.

Public Works Plow Truck Hits Pedestrian

Joshua Carpenter was crossing Benton Avenue when he was struck by a Winslow Department of Public Works plow truck. Police said Carpenter was not in a crosswalk when he was struck.

The truck was driven by 61-year-old man, Lee Shuckrow, who was sanding the area at the time of the accident.

Driver was Backing Up

The incident happened near Marden’s warehouse at 100 Benton Ave, as Shuckrow was backing up, according to the Kennebec Journal.

Ongoing Investigation

The Waterville police handled the investigation. Police could not confirm if the Carpenter went to the hospital or not.

