Two Fatal Motorcycle Crashes Over the Weekend in Maine

A woman from Brewer died after a motorcycle crash late Sunday afternoon in Waltham, just above Ellsworth.

Maine State Police say two people were on the motorcycle around 4:30 p.m. when it went out of control on a sharp curve and was struck by an oncoming pickup truck. Officials report 50-year old Melissa Hatch, who was a passenger on the motorcycle, died from her injuries.

Police did not comment on the extent of injuries to the driver of the motorcycle, 51-year-old Darrell King of Brewer. The driver of the pickup, 69-year-old Douglas McVay of Eastbrook was not injured in the crash. Police say both Hatch and King were wearing helmets.

A section of Waltham Road was closed for several hours Sunday evening.

Local fire departments & EMS, Hancock County Sheriff’s Office, Ellsworth Police Department, Maine Forest Service and Maine DOT assisted at the crash site.

Canaan Man Dies in Motorcycle Accident in Winslow

A second fatal motorcycle crash occurred late Saturday night in Winslow.

Maine State Police and Winslow Police responded to the crash in front of Augusta Cash Fuel on Route 201 around 11:00 p.m., according to Shannon Moss of the Maine Department of Public Safety.

Initial investigation indicates the driver of the motorcycle was attempting to pass another vehicle at the time of the crash. The driver has been identified as 67-year-old Paul Rodrigue of Canaan. His family has been notified, Moss said.

Just prior to the crash, a Maine State Police Trooper observed the driver speeding on Route 201 in Vassalboro. As the trooper activated his lights and sirens, the driver allegedly took off at a high rate of speed. The Trooper, out of an abundance of caution, made the decision not to pursue the vehicle into the more urban area of Winslow, Moss said

The crash remains under investigation. Investigators said Rodrigue was wearing a helmet.

