A 21-year-old man from Winslow is in custody Wednesday after stabbing a 65-year-old man multiple times in broad daylight on Lasalle Street in Winslow, Maine.

The 65-Year-Old Man Was Stabbed Six Times

The man was attacked from behind and stabbed at least six times around 10:00 am on January 18, according to Winslow Police Chief Leonard Macdaid.

Police Followed a Trail of Blood to Locate the Victim

Officers arrived on the scene after getting a call for a man bleeding and walking down Lasalle Street. He was not there when police arrived. Investigators followed a trail of blood and located the victim in an apartment on Monument Street. Police said the man did not know who attacked him. He was taken to the hospital after being stabilized. The victim’s name was not released.

Brief Chase to Apprehend the Suspect

Officers were able to identify the suspect and located him around 12 pm in an apartment on Clinton Street. According to WGME, he jumped out of a window and there was a brief chase. He was quickly apprehended. Police arrested Justin Boucher and took him to the Kennebec County Jail.

Schools and Town Offices Locked Down

For safety reasons, schools were locked down during the incident as well as town offices, said WABI.

The investigation is ongoing. This story will be updated when more information is released.

