Power Tools Stolen in Soldier Pond Area

Maine State Police Troop F are asking for the public’s help regarding information about burglaries and thefts of tools in the Saint John Valley.

Commercial garages were broken into in the Soldier Pond Area sometime between Sunday, April 5th and Monday, April 6th. Specifically, Milwaukee brand power tools and batteries were taken from both locations.

The State Police encourages residents in this area to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity.

If you have any information on these incidents, please contact Trooper Matt Curtin at 207-532-5400.