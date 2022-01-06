In what may be the largest seizure of the drug in the province's history, the New Brunswick RCMP has confiscated nearly 20 kilograms (44 pounds) of crystal methamphetamine in the Moncton area.

The investigation began in November, according to Staff Sgt. Jeff Johnston of the Provincial Crime Reduction Unit. On Wednesday, January 5th at around 10:15 a.m., police executed three search warrants at different sites in Moncton and the Pine Glen area.



In addition to the suspected crystal methamphetamine, police say they confiscated methamphetamine pills, hydromorphone pills, other various pills, a significant amount of Canadian currency, two prohibited weapons and drug-trafficking paraphernalia.

The street value of the drugs is estimated to be up to 2 million dollars.

"We believe this crystal methamphetamine seizure to be the largest one in the province to date," Johnston stated. "This is a significant quantity of harmful drugs that are now off the streets and out of the hands of vulnerable New Brunswickers."

Three people are arrested in drug trafficking case

Police say two women and one man from Moncton were arrested at the scene. Twenty-four-year-old Courtney Kenny appeared in Moncton Provincial Court by way of tele-remand on Wednesday and was charged with possession of methamphetamine for the purpose of trafficking. She was remanded into custody and is scheduled to appear in court on Friday, Jan. 7.

A 41-year-old woman and 37-year-old man were later released on conditions. Police did not provide their identities. They are scheduled to appear in court on March 22.

The investigation was conducted by the Provincial Crime Reduction Unit, which includes police officers from the New Brunswick RCMP and Fredericton Police Force. Members of the Codiac Crime Reduction Unit, Codiac Regional Police and RCMP Police Dog Services assisted with the searches.

RCMP say these efforts focus on disrupting and dismantling the trafficking of illegal drugs in the province, targeting those causing the most harm.