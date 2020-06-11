New Brunswick COVID-19 Update

Public Health reported two new cases of COVID-19 Thursday, both in Zone 5 (Campbellton region).

The new cases are:

an individual between 30 and 39; and

an individual between 40 and 49.

Both cases are employees of the Campbellton Regional Hospital.

“All of the stakeholders at the Campbellton Regional Hospital are mobilized to ensure that everything is in place to provide quality care and ensure the safety of patients and staff,” said Gilles Lanteigne, chief executive officer of Vitalité Health Network. “Our processes are in place, our staff are trained and have the personal protective equipment they need to do their jobs. I am confident that we will get through these difficult times.”

The number of confirmed cases in New Brunswick is 153 and 123 have recovered, including three related to the outbreak in Zone 5. There has been one death, and the number of active cases is 29. Five patients are hospitalized with one in an intensive care unit. As of today, 35,753 tests have been conducted.

“This is an evolving situation at the Campbellton Regional Hospital and everyone must watch for symptoms since COVID-19 is going to be with us for a long time,” said Dr. Jennifer Russell, chief medical officer of health.

The state of emergency mandatory order was renewed Thursday under the authority of the Emergency Measures Act.

If you or a member of your family are showing two of the following symptoms, contact Tele-Care 811 or your primary health-care provider for further direction:

fever above 38°C or signs of fever (such as chills);

a new cough or worsening chronic cough;

sore throat;

runny nose;

headache;

a new onset of fatigue;

a new onset of muscle pain;

diarrhea;

loss of sense of taste or loss of sense of smell; and

in children, purple markings on the fingers or toes. In this instance, testing will be done even if none of the other symptoms are present.

All areas of New Brunswick except Zone 5 are currently in the Yellow level of the COVID-19 recovery plan, which is aimed at the gradual reopening of businesses and activities while working to prevent a resurgence of transmission. Zone 5 remains at the Orange level of the recovery plan.

The following rules apply to Zone 5:

A two-household bubble is permitted. Your household can join up with one other household, if both households mutually agree. You must not have close contact with anyone else. You cannot join up with more than one household or bubble.

Non-regulated health professionals and businesses such as acupuncturists and naturopaths cannot operate at this time.

Personal services businesses such as barbers, hair stylists, spas, estheticians, manicurists, pedicurists, and tattoo artists cannot operate at this time.

Information on public health recovery phases, measures and guidelines is available online.