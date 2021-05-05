Pink Floyd’s Touring Museum Exhibit to Hit U.S This Year

Pink Floyd's official touring exhibition, Their Mortal Remains, will set up shop in the U.S for the first time this summer. Four years after its debut at the Victoria and Albert Museum in London, the exhibit will open at the Vogue Multicultural Museum in Los Angeles on Aug. 3 and remain there until Nov. 28.

"I feel very proud to have the opportunity to introduce a new era of cultural exhibitions for the city of Los Angeles, especially with the timeless and legendary Pink Floyd, a band so inspirational to myself and millions of fans all around the world for generations,” L.A. event promotor Diego Gonzalez said in a statement. “This exhibition will be a really exciting opportunity for people to come together to experience music, culture, design and innovation, all principles that Pink Floyd represent in their music. I couldn’t imagine a better exhibition to inaugurate the Vogue Multicultural Museum in Hollywood.”

A joint effort between the members of the band - notably drummer Nick Mason, who served as exhibition consultant for the project - and curator Aubrey "Po" Powell, Their Mortal Remains will offer visitors an immersive, audio-visual experience beginning from the band's early days in London.

The exhibit features hundreds of artifacts collected over the course of Pink Floyd's career, including handwritten lyrics, instruments, original artwork, rarely seen footage and stage props. It guides fans chronologically through the band's journey from underground art students to one of the world's biggest rock groups using the music and voices of both past and present members, including Mason, Syd Barrett, Roger Waters, Richard Wright and David Gilmour.

Tickets for the exhibition are available now. You can see some photos from the exhibit below.

Vogue Multicultural Museum

Vogue Multicultural Museum

Vogue Multicultural Exhibit

Pink Floyd Album Art: The Stories Behind 19 Trippy LP Covers