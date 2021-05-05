You Can Make $1,000 Just By Exploring Maine’s Beauty This Summer

Can you imagine getting paid $1,000 just for getting out and doing what we tend to do anyway, whether we mean to or not -- exploring the beauty of Maine during the summer? Because if that sounds like too good to be true to you, it's not, and your dream job awaits!

WhistleOut.com, which is a website that helps you find the best cell phone provider and plan for your personal use, is taking applications for their Chief Adventure Officer from now through Friday, May 21.

What does a Chief Adventure Officer do?

Normally, when you hear the word "Chief" in a job title, you immediately think corporate power suits and tons of paperwork -- but this isn't any typical "Chief" job. A Chief Adventure Officer is simply responsible for planning a trip to a beautifully scenic area in Maine (it can be Acadia National Park, it can be the Nubble Lighthouse -- an!thing). WhistleOut will have you pick out a smartphone valued at $1,000 and purchase it for you, and reimburse you up to $500 for travel expenses -- the only thing you have to do is take ALL the photos of ALL the beauty and share them to social media to brag about how Maine is one of the greatest states ever.

Who can apply to be a Chief Adventure Officer?

Anyone can apply, whether you're an amateur or professional photographer. The only thing you have to do is make sure your application is in by Friday, May 27, and they'll announce the winner in a live stream on their YouTube channel. The winner of the job gets, well, the job, and gets to keep the $1,000 cell phone. Plus there's the up to $500 in travel expense reimbursement and an additional $1,000!

