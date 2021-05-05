Guilty Verdict in Bangor Murder Trial

Following six days of testimony in a Bangor courtroom, the jury deliberated for three hours Tuesday before returning a guilty verdict in the Rayshaun Moore murder trial.

The 36-year-old Moore was convicted in the February 2020 stabbing death of 25-year-old Demetrius Snow.

The stabbing took place in the parking lot of the Half Acre Nightclub in Bangor just hours after Moore had been released from prison. Video surveillance footage was presented in court.

Get our free mobile app

It was just the second murder trial in Maine since the court system put them on hold at the start of the pandemic.

Moore faces 25 years to life in prison.