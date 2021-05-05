Red Sox Hang on to Beat the Detroit Tigers 11-7 [VIDEO]

The Boston Red Sox were comfortably ahead 9-3 after 5 innings but Detroit scored 4 runs in the top of the 6th inning, before the Red Sox hung on to beat the Tigers 11-7 at Fenway Park Tuesday night, in the opening game of a 3-game series

The laundry cart got quite a work-out in the Boston dugout, as 4 Red Sox players hit home runs (It's become a tradition for the Red Sox batter to get a ride in the laundry cart both home and away after hitting a home run).

Xander Bogaerts was 2-5, with a 2 run home run in the 2nd inning. It was his 3rd homer in the last 4 games and 6th in his last 13 games. Bogaerts has hit 6 homers this season.

Hunter Renfroe hd a night, going 3-4 with a double and home run, his 3rd of the season. He had a RBI single in the 1st inning and a solo homer in the 5th, his 100th career home run.

Alex Verdugo was 2-4 and hit his 4th homer, a solo shot in the bottom of the 2nd inning when the Red Sox scored 3 runs.

Kike Hernandez was 1-3, and hit his 4th home run to lead off the bottom of the 8th inning and provide the Red Sox a much needed insurance run.

JD Martinez was 2-5, scoring 3 runs and drove in a run on a fielder's choice to give the Red Sox a 1-0 lead in the 1st inning. The Red Sox scored 4 runs in the 1st.

Nick Pivetta picked up his 4th win of the season and is now 4-0. He went 5.0 innings, throwing 100 pitches, 65 for strikes. He allowed 3 runs on 6 hits, striking out 8 and walking 2.

Austin Brice came on in the 6th inning and was torched, allowing 4 runs, all earned on 3 hits including a 3-run homer to Jacoby Jones. Brice only retired 1 batter before getting pulled.

Matt Andriese got the final 2 outs in the inning, striking out 2.

Adam Ottavino pitched the 7th inning, striking out 2 and walking 1.

Darwinzon Hernandez pitched part of the 8th, retiring 1 batter and walking 2.

Matt Barnes picked up his 7th save of the season, pitching the last 1.2 innings, striking out 1 and not allowing a hit or walk

Red Sox manager Alex Cora on the win

Boston is now 18-12 and will play the Tigers Wednesday night. Detroit has lost a season high 6 games in a row and have a 8-22 record. Martin Perez (0-2, 4.70 ERA) is scheduled to start for Boston with the pregame beginning at 6:10 p.m. and first pitch at 7:10 p.m. on AM 1370 WDEA.