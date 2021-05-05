Eta Aquarid Meteor Shower Visible Over Maine Through May

We're finally getting into the time of year here in Maine where you can actually step outside after the suns goes down without completely freezing. This makes it much more enjoyable to hang outside for a campfire, sit on the deck for a beer, or even crank your neck up towards the sky and watch a meteor shower.

According to WMTW the Eta Aquarid is underway right now over the skies of Maine. The meteor shower is actually 'crumbs' from the world-famous Halley's Comet and will produce upwards of 25 meteors per hour. Of course you'll want to make sure you go out on a night when the moon isn't super-bright and there are few to no clouds (duh).

Even though the shower 'peaked' this morning (May 5th), experts say the shower should remain active until the 25 of the month, allowing you plenty of time to get outside and enjoy the show.

The best viewing times, as always seems to be the case with meteor showers, is super-early in the morning between 2-5 AM. Set an alarm, grab a hoodie, make a cup of coffee, and go outside with the kiddos and have a little fun staring at the sky!

