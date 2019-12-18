Pickup Truck Stolen in Upper Knoxford, New Brunswick

The Woodstock RCMP is asking for the public's help in locating a pickup truck that was stolen in Upper Knoxford, N.B.

The stolen vehicle is a 2010 brown and grey Ford F150, with New Brunswick licence plate F25 417 and vehicle identification number 1FTFW1EV7AFB78926.

The vehicle was stolen from inside a shop on Route 560 sometime between 3:00 a.m. and 5:00 a.m. on December 16, 2019. It was reported to police later that morning.

Anyone with information or who may have seen the truck since then, is asked to contact the Woodstock RCMP at 506-325-3000. Information can also be provided through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or www.crimenb.ca.