Caribou High School Inducts 15 New Members National Honor Society

15 New Members Inducted to Caribou National Honor Society 

The National Honor Society (NHS) at Caribou High School recently held their annual induction ceremony to welcome new members to the exclusive organization. Members of NHS are well-rounded individuals who meet the four pillars that NHS is built on.  

Four Pillars of National Honor Society 

At the core of a member of NHS is that they meet the four pillars which are character, scholarship, leadership, and service. The Caribou High Chapter of NHS inducted 15 new members that meet the criteria of the four pillars, and strive for excellence in all areas of life. After the new members were inducted, the Caribou chapter now stands at 30 members strong within the high school. 

Members of this chapter are more than just good grades and good performance in school. -Naomi Cote Caribou Chapter President

Current Members 

Before introducing the new inductees, I would like to list 15 existing members of the Caribou NHS chapter. The members also serve in executive committee roles for each local chapter. 

Sierra Beaulieu (Vice President) 

Naomi Cote (President) 

Michael Cyr 

Kerigan Guerrette 

Abbiegale McNeal 

Cassidy Page (Historian) 

Amanda Poulin (Treasurer) 

Kathleen Powers 

Chloe Sleeper 

Jessica Soucy 

Mikaela Spooner 

Gabrielle Sutherland 

Mia Theriault (Secretary) 

Jordan Thompson 

Alden Wilcox 

New Members 

Congratulations to the 15 new members of the Caribou High National Honor Society. New members inducted are as follows: 

Kayley Bell 

Jadynn Blackstone-Eye 

Ashlyn Bouchard 

James Cherrier 

Kathryn Doody 

Colin Dumont 

Alissa Evans 

Landyn Hyde 

Lilly Johnson Roy 

Rebecca Matley 

Griffen McNeal 

Kallee Parent 

Selena Savage 

Nevaeh Trombley 

Courtney Whitmore 

To learn more about the Caribou High School National Honor Society you can go to the school's web page here.

