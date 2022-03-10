Caribou High School Inducts 15 New Members National Honor Society

15 New Members Inducted to Caribou National Honor Society

The National Honor Society (NHS) at Caribou High School recently held their annual induction ceremony to welcome new members to the exclusive organization. Members of NHS are well-rounded individuals who meet the four pillars that NHS is built on.

Four Pillars of National Honor Society

At the core of a member of NHS is that they meet the four pillars which are character, scholarship, leadership, and service. The Caribou High Chapter of NHS inducted 15 new members that meet the criteria of the four pillars, and strive for excellence in all areas of life. After the new members were inducted, the Caribou chapter now stands at 30 members strong within the high school.

Members of this chapter are more than just good grades and good performance in school. -Naomi Cote Caribou Chapter President

Current Members

Before introducing the new inductees, I would like to list 15 existing members of the Caribou NHS chapter. The members also serve in executive committee roles for each local chapter.

Sierra Beaulieu (Vice President)

Naomi Cote (President)

Michael Cyr

Kerigan Guerrette

Abbiegale McNeal

Cassidy Page (Historian)

Amanda Poulin (Treasurer)

Kathleen Powers

Chloe Sleeper

Jessica Soucy

Mikaela Spooner

Gabrielle Sutherland

Mia Theriault (Secretary)

Jordan Thompson

Alden Wilcox

New Members

Congratulations to the 15 new members of the Caribou High National Honor Society. New members inducted are as follows:

Kayley Bell

Jadynn Blackstone-Eye

Ashlyn Bouchard

James Cherrier

Kathryn Doody

Colin Dumont

Alissa Evans

Landyn Hyde

Lilly Johnson Roy

Rebecca Matley

Griffen McNeal

Kallee Parent

Selena Savage

Nevaeh Trombley

Courtney Whitmore

To learn more about the Caribou High School National Honor Society you can go to the school's web page here.