Penobscot County Sees First Case of COVID-19

State health officials said Wednesday there are 42 positive and "presumptive positive" cases of COVID-19 in the state, including one confirmed case in Penobscot County.

Thus far, the cases are centered mostly in southern Maine, with the majority in Cumberland County. Here's the county breakdown on current cases:

Androscoggin County -- 3 cases

Cumberland County -- 23 cases

Kennebec County -- 1 case

Lincoln County -- 3 cases

Oxford County --1 case

Penobscot County -- 1 case

York County -- 2 cases

Specifically, there were 30 confirmed cases and 12 "presumptive positive" tests of coronavirus in Maine, according to state officials. Four people are being hospitalized. There have been 1,670 negative tests.

"Presumptive positive" tests from local labs must be confirmed by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control.

A positive test in Penobscot county was conducted last week in Bangor at a walk-in care clinic at the Union Street Healthcare Mall in Bangor, officials at Northern Light Health said in a Wednesday news conference.

There was some good news, as state heath officials announced that one person has fully recovered from COVID-19, the respiratory illness caused by the coronavirus.

Also on Wednesday, Gov. Janet Mills signed orders to prohibit dine-in service at bars and restaurants and ban gatherings of more than 10 people.

The coronavirus pandemic has caused local schools throughout the state and the nation to send students home as well as the cancellation or postponement of many public events, including major sporting events such as the National Basketball Association season, the Major League Baseball season and the NCAA basketball tournament.

State health officials offer the following recommendations to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use alcohol-based hand sanitizer

Avoid close contact with people who are sick

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands

Stay home while you're sick and avoid close contact with others

For more information on COVID-19, visit the CDC website.

For information on cases in Maine, visit the Maine CDC website.