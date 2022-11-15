The Caribou Police Department said they have identified and charged the owner of the dog found abandoned in a closet of a vacant home in Caribou.

Owner Turned Himself Into Police

The owner, 31-year-old, Matthew Guzman, voluntarily turned himself into the police on Monday evening, November 14, 2022.

Charges and Fines

He is facing charges of Animal Cruelty which is a class D misdemeanor, according to police. The maximum penalty is up to 364 days in prison with a court-imposed ban on possessing any animals in the future. Guzman also faces a fine of no less than $500.

The dog is Being Cared For

Police said “The dog is currently safe and being provided with the care he needs.”

CPD Thank Everyone for Helping

Chief Michael Gahagan and the Caribou Police Department thanked the Central Aroostook Humane Society and the Maine State Animal Welfare Office for their assistance. Officials also thanked the public for helping with information.

Caribou Police

ORIGINAL STORY

The Dog Was Abandoned in a Closet of a Vacant Home

On Wednesday, November 9, Police said the dog was found in a closet of a home that had not been occupied for a while. They added, “the dog was abandoned at the home while it was vacant, meaning after the previous owner left but before it was just purchased.”

Police Asked for Information and Posted Photos

Caribou Police posted photos of the dog on Facebook and asked for information to identify the owner.

CPD Updated Their Facebook Post

The post was updated by the Caribou Police and said, "We now have identified a suspect and are in the process of locating him.”

