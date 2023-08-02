A 23-year-old man from Portsmouth, New Hampshire was arrested following a police chase in New Hampshire and Maine.

Two Police Cruiser Rammed during High-Speed Chase

The Maine State Police said Travis Moseley rammed two cruisers during the pursuit. He is accused of hitting a New Hampshire State Police cruiser and a Rochester police car. New Hampshire law enforcement stopped the chase.

Police Used Spike Mats to Stop Car

Moseley was later seen on Route 1 in Wells, Maine. Maine State Police Troopers chased after him as he got on the Interstate. Moseley’s car was stopped with spike mats in the town of York and he was taken into custody. Moseley had minor injuries and was taken to Portsmouth Regional Hospital.

Facing Multiple Charges in Maine

The charges against Moseley include outstanding felony warrants. He is also facing charges from the Maine State Police for eluding, driving to endanger, and criminal speed.

More Charges Pending in New Hampshire

More charges are pending from the New Hampshire State Police.

