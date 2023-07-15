Maine Man Arrested after Crashing Twice During High-Speed Chase

A 32-year-old man from Canton was arrested and two people taken to the hospital after a high-speed chase and two crashes in a stolen vehicle on I-295 Friday morning.

High-Speed Chase in Stolen Vehicle on I-295

Police said Shawn Dame stole a Jeep Renegade at a Richmond gas station around 9:10 am. When a Maine State Trooper tried to stop the vehicle spotted in Brunswick, the driver “refused and continued southbound on I-295 at a high rate of speed,” said Shannon Moss, Public Information Officer, Maine Department of Public Safety.

Police End High-Speed Chase for Safety Reasons

A pursuit continued into Freeport until police “terminated the chase due to the suspect’s erratic passing, heavy traffic and the vehicle heading into an urban/metro area.”

Crashed Again and Caused and Injured Two People

Dame drove the stolen vehicle into Yarmouth where he caused a “minor crash with no injuries” and continued traveling southbound on I-295. He crashed into another car in Falmouth. The people in that vehicle were transported to the hospital with minor injuries. Dame “jumped out of the stolen vehicle” and ran into the woods, said Moss.

Suspect Tried to Call a Cab

He fled to the Hamilton Marine on Presumpscot Street in Portland and went into the bathroom to call a cab. The employees called the police. Portland Police officers arrested Dame and took him to the Cumberland County Jail.

Multiple Charges

Dame is facing charges for Eluding, Driving to Endanger, Exceeding the Speed Limit by 30 MPH or More, Leaving the Scene of a Personal Injury Crash, and Operating After Suspension.

